Not Sonam Kapoor, but Shah Rukh had originally acquired the rights to adapt The Zoya Factor into a film

It is now official, Anuja Chauhan’s best selling novel – The Zoya Factor is being made into a movie. The film will star Sonam Kapoor in the lead, with Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan taking on a crucial role. This is the first time, Sonam and Dulquer are teaming up. The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma. The will go on floors in Mid-2018 and is expected to release on April 5, 2019. Sonam is very excited to collaborate with Pooja and Aarti Shetty. But did you know before Sonam acquired the rights of The Zoya Factor, the movie belonged to Shah Rukh Khan.

Yes, King Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment had acquired the right the adapt the book, The project was to be directed by Shirish Kunder. But since the project did not take off three years after, Shah Rukh Khan lost the rights to make the movie. It was in 2013, the right to make the movie moved on to Sonam. What drew her to the film were the characters, who according to her existed in real life. Abhishek Sharma, who is helming the project confessed while speaking with Mirror that Sonam was the first person that came to mind. As for Dulquer, he decided he was the perfect fit after he saw the Ok Kanmani trailer. In the movie, Dulquer will play the Captain of the cricket team. While he hailed form the north in the book, in the movie he will hail from the south. The movie will also be set in Mumbai. Abhishek is very excited about this pairing whose chemistry is already evident.

The film is about an advertising professional by the name Zoya who suddenly gains new importance as she is considered a lucky mascot by the Indian Cricket team. But the Captain fo the cricket team is not too amused and neither is a believer in luck. While the two are at loggerheads, they can’t deny the chemistry they share.