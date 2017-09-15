Not Toilet Ek Prem Katha or Rustom, but Akshay Kumar’s Namastey London is his fans’ favourite film

Akshay Kumar turned 50 recently and we can say that he has aged like fine wine, as the cliche goes. The actor has kept us entertained with his excellent filmography in a career spanning over 20 years. To pick one favourite film of the actor would be the toughest task for us. But you guys made it easy. We ran a poll on Akshay’s birthday, asking you guys to pick the actor’s best film. Amongst the choices were films as new as Toilet Ek Prem Katha and as old as Khiladi. Also, there were Namastey London, Hera Pheri, Singh is Kinng, Airlift, Rustom and Aitraaz. And claiming the top position with 34 per cent votes is Namastey London.

Namastey London directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, released in 2007. The movie starred Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. It was a romantic story with subtle hints of patriotism and nationalism. Akshay played a small town Indian man trying to win over his British-Indian wife who has left him. He woos her with the most traditional ways and also gives a clapback to condescending Britishers in the film. Yep, the movie beat all the other movies in our poll.

Coming second was his popular comedy Hera Pheri, and then third was Airlift. Rustom, the movie for which Akshay won a National Film Award for the Best Actor, came in 5th in our poll, raking in only 7 per cent votes. Whoa!

Akshay Kumar has a huge line up movies in the future. This year we will see him on screen talking about menstrual hygiene and making people aware about menstrual pads with his film PadMan. Then, he will begin 2018 with a bang as he stars opposite Rajinikanth in the sci-fi thriller 2.0. Then he has the Reema Kagti directed sports biopic Gold, which narrates the story of India’s first gold medal win in Hockey at the 1948 London Olympics. After that he will start shooting for Neeraj Pandey Crack, and of course then there is Karan Johar produced film on Battle of Saragarhi. But will any of these movie be able to beat the enigma of Namastey London. We will find out soon!