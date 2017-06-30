Not Tubelight but this Salman Khan film is the slowest to enter the 100 crore club

While people had high expectations from Salman Khan this Eid, Tubelight certainly didn’t shine bright at the box office. Of course, it did cross the Rs 100 crore mark, like every Salman movie, but at a snail’s pace! Trade experts were a little shocked to see how, despite being a superstar’s film and with Eid’s holiday, Tubelight wasn’t the fastest film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. His previous films like Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan had more easily surpassed the Rs 100 crore club with flying colours. However, it isn’t the case with Tubelight. After having a streak of hit movies each year, Tubelight sort of broke the good stride for the actor as it under performed at the box office. Fret not, fans! Ironically, Tubelight isn’t Bhai’s slowest Rs 100 crore movie yet! Enter Jai Ho. While Salman’s recent film with Kabir Khan took six days to cross the 100 crore line, Jai Ho had taken 10 days.

While both Tubelight and Jai Ho have been considered as dull duds by various movie critics and even fans, turns out they still managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club. There have been so many films that have had a hard time crossing the golden number at the box office. But Salman Khan has clearly never had trouble with that. Despite the kind of ratings and reviews his films get, they have always had a good run at the box office. It’s a good thing for the producers as it makes Salman a bankable actor. The numbers are not that bad if you think about it. However, the fact that it’s a Salman Khan film and that it hasn’t done the kind of business expected is what makes it a fail. In case you didn’t know, the film’s business has dropped ever since Eid!

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Tubelight has been rejected. Post Eid festivities, the biz went downhill [especially on Wed and Thu]. Day-wise data follows. #Tubelight Fri Rs 21.15 crore, Sat Rs 21.17 crore, Sun Rs 22.45 crore, Mon Rs 19.09 crore [Eid], Tue Rs 12 crore, Wed Rs 6.50 crore, Thu Rs 4.50 crore. Total: Rs 106.86 crore. India biz.” So you see, for Salman, it’s not really his best work. Anyway, have you watched Tubelight? What are your views on it? Tell us in the comments box below.