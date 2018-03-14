Now that Aamir Khan is on Instagram, here are the three accounts he must follow

Aamir Khan loves to do things that leave a lasting impact. So why should his birthday be any different? But this time we got there first. We were the first ones to tell you that Aamir will debut on Instagram on his birthday and that’s exactly what happened today. It definitely was a great move because he is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. In fact, he is often termed as a thinking actor. Although a huge number of people are following him on Instagram already, Aamir hasn’t followed anyone back yet. We know he has just created an account and is not in a rush to follow anyone. But whenever he feels like following anyone, we have a list which he can refer to. Check out the names here…

Selena Gomez

Aamir loves to be a perfectionist and we are pretty sure he will be utilising his space on Insta judiciously. That is something you can always expect from him. When on that point, we have a suggestion for him. To perfect his Insta game, he has to beat Selena Gomez. The singer-actress is the most-followed celeb on Insta with 134 million followers. If he follows her, he would know what clicks on Insta and how to get more followers. Aamir likes to be at the top of everything he does…Selena can help him with that! (Also read: Sealing it with a kiss! Aamir Khan gets the perfect birthday gift from wife Kiran Rao -view pics)

My people A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

NASA

Why NASA? Well, it’s pretty simple. Aamir is the only alien in India after Jaadu who wanted to better us. Yes, Indians are beyond repair and we need extra-terrestrial help to make us see the error of our ways. If Aamir ever thinks of a P.K. sequel, NASA will definitely come in handy. The account is filled with pictures from Mars and other planets, the galaxies in outer space and much more. He can easily look for his ‘gola’ to base the sequel on. Say for example this…

IMDb

This is a no-brainer. Aamir is someone who likes to stay abreast of all things filmi. IMDb is thus the perfect account for him to follow. The actor loves trivia and the account is filled with new and old stuff about all things Hollywood. One day, he might even get to see a story on him too. Remember he took Lagaan to the Oscars and Dangal to China!

We are pretty sure there are plenty of other accounts that Aamir can follow on Insta but these three should be on the top of his ‘must-follow’ list. We told you he is a thinking actor… he likes to make calculated moves even if it is just about following someone on Insta.