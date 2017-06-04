Nutan’s 81st birth anniversary: Google official reveals why they doodled four of her expressions instead of just one

Different emotions brought alive on the screen by late actress Nutan‘s expressive face were depicted as part of a Google doodle on her 81st birth anniversary on Sunday.”Today’s Doodle reflects Nutan’s expressive acting style on what would have been her 81st birthday. It was hard to sum up her genius in a single portrait, and so we depicted four distinct expressions,” Google said in a statement.

The image reflects her expressions as a conflicted murderess from “Bandini”, the anguished untouchable from “Sujata”, the hell-raising orphan from “Seema” — all memorable characters played by Nutan, a celebrated Indian film actress known for communicating complex emotions using only facial expressions and body language rather than dialogue, the statement read.

Her faces fill up for the “oo” in Google. An icon of Indian cinema for over four decades, Nutan pioneered powerful women-centric films in an age when male actors dominated the silver screen. Over her career, her distinct, groundbreaking style helped solidify an award-winning legacy. Some of her most celebrated films are “Anari”, “Tere Ghar Ke Saamne”, “Seema”, “Bandini” “Sujata” “Milan” and “Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki”. Nutan was married to Rajnish Bahl and died young at 54 after suffering from breast cancer. Her son Mohnish Bahl is a film and TV actor.She was honoured with Padma Shri in 1974 for her contribution to the Arts and a total of six Filmfare Awards, five of which were for Best Actress.