October is coming in April this year as Varun Dhawan gives us a glimpse of his upcoming film – watch video

Varun Dhawan‘s October is one of his most intriguing films yet and while everyone thought it would release in October, as the title suggests, it is coming sooner than you might expect. October is coming in April this year, precisely on April 13 and Varun wants us to shuffle our calendar for it. The actor even gave us a glimpse of the film through a filmy calendar video, which he shared on social media with the caption, “This year #October is coming April and will stay with you forever #October13thApril #octoberinapril.”

For those of you who don’t know, October is a slice of life love story starring Varun Dhawan and debutante Banita Sandhu. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is going to be one helluva watch, especially with Varun and Banita’s sizzling chemistry. In the video that Varun shared, we see a lot of stills from October. A few of the actor, a few of Banita and a couple of pictures featuring them. After seeing the video, we feel the film will be really interesting and beautiful. Check out the video right here and share with us your thoughts and excitement for the film in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Is Varun Dhawan’s October based on Hollywood film Her? Read EXCLUSIVE details)

We also got hold of the stills from the video too and we have to say Shoojit has captured the two stars fantastically. Varun’s rugged avatar and Banita’s adorable picture has stolen our hearts. We even see a picture of them sitting and chatting on a few logs that are placed over a river. The shot is so exquisite that we can’t take our eyes off of it. Check out all the new stills from the film right here. (ALSO READ – October, Sui-Dhaaga: Made in India – Varun Dhawan is all set to entertain us with strong content in 2018)

With October releasing on April 13, we expect the teaser and the trailer to be out soon. Varun and Banita will also kickstart the promotional campaign soon and we can’t see them together. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about October right here.