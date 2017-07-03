Odiyan first look poster: The eerie background score steals Mohanlal’s thunder hands down

Mohanlal is undoubtedly in the most exciting phase of his career! After showing us the first look of his next with B unnikrishnan, Mohanlal has now launched the first look poster of his next – Odiyan. This is going to be one of Mohanlal’s most exciting films as it based on a Malabar folklore. As per reports on New Indian express, the film is based on a tribal community that belongs to a remote village of the Malabar region. This community possessed the supernatural power to transform into animals in order to scare people. Mohanlal will play a tribesman from this community. To give us a glimpse of whats coming, the superstar has shared the first motion poster and it’s brilliant!It features a younger looking, clean shaven Mohanlal with a mischievous glint in his eye. But what steals is the show is the eerie background score! It sets the moods for this dark draam that is coming! it has already given us the chills! Also Read: Velipadinte Pusthakam: Mohanlal gets the professor look spot on for this Lal Jose film

The film will be heled by Sreekumar Menon who will mark his debut with this film. “This is going to be a film, the story of which has never been a subject of Indian cinema before. It will be adapted in Tamil and Telugu as well,” stated the actor while speaking with PTI. “Lal has mind blowing action sequence and emotionally charged character, one of the best in his career,” the director further added. The film also stars Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj. Interestingly, the film will be shot during night.

After this killer first look poster, we can’t wait for the teaser of Odiyan! We bet this movie will change the face of Malayalam cinema just like Mohanlla’s Pulimurugan did! check out the motion poster right. wasn’t that itself a nerve wracking experience?