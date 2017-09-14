OH NO! Did National Film Archive of India lose over 9,200 prints including Satyajit Ray movies and Mother India?

Expect the government-run offices to goof up on a daily basis, but on this large scale, never! As per a report in a national daily, the National Film Archive of India, or NFAI in short, had more than 9200 prints missing from the archives, many of them being cinematic gems. The newspaper got this information based on an RTI they had filed to get a summary of inventory that is available at the NFAI.

Based on the same report, it was mentioned that the NFAI had got a private firm to put barcodes on every reel in the custody in 2010, and in 2012 they got the final reports. Using RTI, the newspaper got access to these reports and found that over 51,500 cans of film reels and 9200 prints were not ‘physically present’ at the NFAI. Interestingly the newspaper also mentions that there were 4922 cans with 1112 movie titles that were present at the archives which were not included in the reports.

If you have not understood the seriousness of the missing prints, perhaps the following information may give you a jolt if you are a true movie buff. The missing celluloid prints includes several of the legendary late Satyajit Ray movies like Pather Panchali series, Charulata, Mehboob Khan’s Oscar nominated Mother India, some of the classic Raj Kapoor movies like Mera Naam Joker and Awaara, Guru Dutt’s terrific Kaagaz ke Phool and others. And the loss is not just confined to Indian movies. Even international titles made by Akira Kurosawa, Sergei Eisenstein, Vittorio De Sica, Akira Kurosawa, Roman Polanski and Andrzej Wajda have gone missing, which also includes over a hundred silent films from Indian and international cinema and historic real-life footage, including from the pre-Independence days.

When the paper contacted NFAI director Magdum about the findings, he said, “As per available records, 28,401 reels were disposed of in 1995 and 2008. The same has not been struck off the NFAI records. According to old staff at NFAI, similar disposal of films were carried out during the time of P K Nair (former director) for which no record is available. Further, there seems to be duplicate accession numbers given to similar titles for a large number of films (about 400) which underwent treatment during the 1980s.” However, when the paper pointed out the figures of the reels disposed was much lesser than the ones that went missing, Magdum defended this by saying that the audit by the firm was ‘in terms of cans whereas the records maintained at NFAI were in terms of reels’, which lead to a mismatch in the final figures.

