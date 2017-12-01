Oh No! Divyanka Tripathi to QUIT Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

This is going to upset fans and how! As per reports in Mid-Day, Divyanka Tripathi will bid adieu to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in a couple of months. The actress told the tabloid, “I will be seen dying on the show. It’s a great track, so anything for it.” We can’t even imagine YHM without Ishi Maa. Divyanka has pulled off Ishita Bhalla so perfectly that we can’t even think of a replacement for her. No wonder Ekta Kapoor decided to kill the character instead of replacing her. The tabloid also said that Ekta wants to revamp the show now and is on the lookout for new faces.

On the show, Ishita will die while trying to save her daughter Pihu. We already saw how Simmi and Param are plotting to destroy the Bhalla family to avenge their daughter Ananya’s death. Simmi even gives Raman pills that leads to him forgetting about Ishita’s existence. Now that Ishita has sworn to trigger Raman’s memory and is re-creating situations from the past so he remembers something, the plot has become interesting. But Simmi will not go down without putting up a fight. She will not stop at anything to get back at Ishita. (ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya dancing to Suit Suit Karda is the coolest thing you’ll see today – watch video)

Simmi will also plan to kill Pihu just because she thinks Ishita killed Ananya. Though we’re really curious and excited to see how all this drama unfolds on television, we’re going to miss Divyanka terribly. This news also reminds us of the time two fans saw Ishita getting shot on the set and started crying thinking that Divyanka got shot for real. If fans can cry over Divyanka getting shot while shooting, we can’t even think of how they are going to react when she dies on the show. It’s definitely going to break hearts and fans will be devastated.

We wonder why Divyanka suddenly chose to walk out of the show. The actress didn’t reveal the reason behind this sudden development. While we find out more about it, you guys tell us what you feel in the comments below. Also, will Raman get his memory back before the murder attempt on Pihu or will it be too late before he remembers anything about Ishita? Stay tuned with us to find out.