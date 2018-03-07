Oh no! Is Rytasha Rathore being replaced in Badho Bahu?

& TV’s popular show Badho Bahu is one of the most watched shows on television. The unique plotline about an overweight girl Komal, played by Rytasha Rathore and her romance with Laakha Raghuveer Singh Ahlawat, played by Prince Narula has won several hearts. But the makers of the show are soon going to make some major changes in the show in the coming weeks.

According to Tellychakkar, this Hindi romantic drama series, produced by Sunny Side Up & Hum Tum Telefilms, will see a major replacement. Rytasha, the female lead of this daily soap will be getting replaced. A little birdie told the leading entertainment portal, “She didn’t like the atmosphere and working of the television industry, her creativity wasn’t satisfied.” According to the latest reports, Rytasha has been already informed about the decision and the makers are already scouting for a suitable actress to replace her. (Also Read: Badho Bahu’s Rytasha Rathore made a BOLD statement about sex and you shouldn’t miss it)

There is no concrete reason behind her exit from the show, though there are assumptions that the actress lost all her interest in the daily soap. Moreover, Rytasha, who comes from a theatre background didn’t like the way the show was shaping up. Now, we wonder who will replace Rytasha in this show.

Rytasha is among those television actresses who never shy away from voicing their opinions, and is equally bold. We wonder what has bothered her that she took such a decision.

