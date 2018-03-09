Oh No! Lack of suitable ‘track’ leads to Shaleen Malhotra’s exit from Laado 2

A lot was expected from season 2 of Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani but the show is making news for all different reasons. First, we had the exit of Meghna Malik, who returned in season two as Ammaji. There were rumours of her being insecure and unprofessional but she rubbished them saying that she did not continue shooting as her character was shown as dead. Then, we had the exit of Rituraj Singh, who played the villainous Rantej on the show. It seems his exit wasn’t on the most cordial of terms. Now, there is further bad news as actor Shaleen Malhotra is out of the show. He was playing the role of Yuvraj Choudhary, Anushka’s (Avika Gor) love interest.

A source told Bombay Times, “The story has explored all angles. Ammaji (Meghna Malik) and Balwant Choudhary (Rituraj Singh) are already out of the show. The revenge story is also over and so, not much is left to explore as far as the track involving Anushka (Avika Gor) and Yuvraj is concerned. The makers are planning a different track now and it will not require Yuvraj’s character. He might return after some time, but as of now, his track is over.” The actor confirmed the news to the paper and said that he had a good experience working with the production house.

The show is now centered around Avika who has become a vigilante of sorts. The lady has formed her own Kambal Gang to seek justice for all the wronged women. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…