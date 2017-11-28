Oh sweet Lord! R Madhavan can make you go weak in the knees even when he is being goofy – watch video

One look at R Madhavan and you’ll find yourself daydreaming about a romantic candlelight dinner by the beach with him for company. Oh what a lovely evening that would turn out to be! The actor just posted a goofy video of himself on Instagram and we’re going crazy already. He is one of those actors who is just growing hotter day by day. Ageing gracefully is an understatement for him. That smile will make you swoon faster than his eyes. The actor is gearing up for his Telugu film, Savyasachi with Naga Chaitanya and Nidhhi Agerwal. He has also bagged a role in the biopic of controversial ISRO rocket scientist, Nambi Narayanan.

Looks like the actor has started shooting for his Telugu film in Hyderabad. He posted the video and captioned it, “Going crazy on the set .. @savyasaachi Hydb..Awesomeeee unit.” We can’t wait to get more details on the film. His last film, Vikram Vedha, was a huge success and one of our favourite films of the year. We’re pretty sure he will nail the upcoming films, too. The salt and pepper beard look adds to his charm and the more we talk about it, the more we feel like watching this video on a loop. (ALSO READ: R Madhavan shared a HOT after shower selfie and we just can’t handle it – view pic!)

Check out this video Maddy posted right here.

Going crazy on the set .. @savyasaachi Hydb..Awesomeeee unit… 😘😘😘😘😘 A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:19am PST

That’s going to give you sweet dreams I’m sure. Here’s some more for all you fan girls!

Enroute Montreal… Halloween time … A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

On my way to Ottawa and Toronto.. A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Oct 26, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

From my photo shoot 3 weeks ago with my dear Pal Manoj Jadhav who shot my first ever portfolio in Kolhapur.@imanojj A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Sep 2, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

Morning light post a shower.. feeling fresh after a good long nights sleep.. after the long travels … A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

