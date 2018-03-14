Omerta trailer: Rajkummar Rao shows us how a commoner is transformed into a deadly terrorist – watch video

After impressing us with fantastic performances in Trapped and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao is back with another phenomenal act. The star’s next – Omerta is all set to release on April 20 and the film really sounds interesting. And if the first look was fantastic, wait till you watch the trailer. Yes, the Omerta trailer has just been released and we have to say it will keep you at the edge of your seats.

Based on the UK born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the film chronicles the life of a misguided Muslim guy, who is transformed into a Jihadi fanatic. In the Omerta trailer, we not only see his brutal journey, but we also come to know about the ugly minds of terrorists and the state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan. Ahmed (Rajkummar) is also shown befriending, kidnapping and murdering Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl. The visuals and the action sequences are extraordinary. And we have to praise Hansal Mehta (director) for doing such a fantastic work. We get a lot of insight into how a commoner is transformed into terrorists. But what happens in the movie at the end? Well the makers have smartly kept it a secret. In fact, every scene keeps you hooked and you want to know what will happen next. The background score is also impressive! (ALSO READ – Rajkummar Rao’s new look from Omerta reminds us of a brooding Varun Dhawan from Badlapur – view pic)

After seeing such an impressive trailer, we surely can’t wait to see the movie. In fact, the film has won several accolades at various film festivals. Critics have loved the movie too, so this is surely a must watch. Anyway, check out the trailer above and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Omerta right here.