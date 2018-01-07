OMG! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan demand 10 crore as fee for Raat Aur Din remake ?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remains one of the top actresses in B-Town even after her marriage and having a kid. The timeless beauty has time and again stunned us with her applause-worthy performances in movies.

Now, if recent reports are to be believed, then the actress has demanded a whopping sum of Rs 10 crore as her fee for stepping into the shoes of Nargis Dutt in the remake of Raat Aur Din. If all goes well, then Aish will be seen in the remake of the 1967 film. (Also Read: [HQ PICS] Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s plush 21 crore apartment has views to die for)

A MidDay report quoted a source as saying, “Since Aishwarya has a double role, the film will require extensive preparation. It will be a time-consuming project, which means she will have to let go of the other films that come her way. The fee she has quoted is fair. The producers have agreed to the amount without any negotiation.”

The source further told the tabloid, “Though trade insiders are squirming at the possibility of a 44-year-old female actor walking home with a fat paycheck, producer Prernaa Arora believes that Ash is putting a lot at stake for her film, and the fee is warranted.”

Reportedly, Aishwarya has wrapped up her portions in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming film titled Fanne Khan. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in significant roles.