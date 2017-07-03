OMG! Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 finalist Ravi Dubey gets MUGGED in Barcelona

So in a shocking turn of events, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 finalist, Ravi Dubey got mugged in Barcelona. The actor tweeted,” ok so Barcelona does have me …got mugged last night phones stolen ,if anything urgent contact sargun..” Whoa! That’s terrible news. The actor left on a short trip with wife, Sargun Mehta, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi after wrapping up the shoot for the day. Little did he know that he is going to be mugged on this short trip. But looks like he was the only one who got mugged. Rithvik, Sargun or Karan haven’t posted anything yet about that night.

Ravi, Rithvik and Karan are known for being the best buds on set and they hang out A LOT with each other. In fact, their bromance was once of the most spoken about on the stunt-based reality show which is yet to air on television. They’re often seen taking selfies together or being goofy with each other. Since Sargun has also joined them in Spain, the four of them make sure they have a blast. Not only do they shoot for the show the entire day but they are also holidaying with each other. Check out Ravi’s tweet right here. (ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Hina Khan seals a berth in the finale along with Ravi Dubey and Shantanu Maheshwari)

ok so Barcelona does have me …got mugged last night phones stolen ,if anything urgent contact sargun.. — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) July 2, 2017

Sad, isn’t it? Well, we hope that they find his stuff soon. Meanwhile, you guys can check out these pictures that scream ‘bromance personified’.

The secret behind the picture, each of us had spent 40mins just to find a look that’ had green and white in it because @sargunmehta wanted all the three of us to be “besties who were twinning” 🤘🏼😂💃🏼 @imkaranwahi @ravidubey2312 A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

