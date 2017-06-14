OMG! Ranbir Kapoor went like, “Yeh kaun hai??” on seeing nephew Taimur’s pictures

Who doesn’t know Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby Taimur Ali Khan. Despite being just 6 months old, he’s already become quite an internet sensation. In fact, like how Kareena had once quoted, Taimur is indeed the most gorgeous child on this side of the equator. But you won’t believe how Ranbir Kapoor gushed about Taimur who happens to be his nephew. I mean, going by our headline you might wonder if Ranbir refused to recognise Taimur after looking at his recent pictures but fret not, that isn’t the case. Instead, Ranbir is so awestruck with Taimur’s unbelievably good looks that he admitted how his first reaction was, “Whoa, yeh kaun hai? (Who is he)” Yea, he said that! Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan set to take baby Taimur on his first International trip – read details

In interaction with Radio City, Ranbir recalled to the day when he first met baby Taimur saying, “I have seen him only when he was 3 months old and there was less glow on his face. And when I saw his fresh pics on the Internet, I was like- “woooaahh who is he.” Taimur has got the best of both his parents Saif and Kareena Now, we are just looking forward to him joining the films soon.” True that, isn’t it? Trust me, the day Taimur enters Bollywood he’s going to own it like a boss considering how he’s already won his massive fan following.

Here, watch Ranbir’s video below:

But of course, this reminds us of the time when Saif had reacted to the buzz surrounding Taimur saying, “There is so much pressure on kids these days to be good-looking. I just hope he is good guy. He is not the only star kid in town, there are so many. But sometimes people make it difficult, and some sections of the press pay too much attention. So, it’s hard to be normal, but I guess that goes with the territory. I think I was quite normal, or probably not (laughs).”

