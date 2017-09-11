OMG! Varun Dhawan accidentally kicks Taapsee Pannu while shooting for Judwaa 2 – watch video

Fans are eagerly waiting for Varun Dhawan’s next film, Judwaa 2. The movie is sort of a sequel to the 1997 hit Judwaa, which starred Salman Khan. From the trailer and songs of the movies releases so far, Varun seems to have hit the right chords in terms of feel of the movie. Though there is one thing that sets him apart from the original Judwaa; his always high on energy attitude. David Dhawan, Varun’s father, director of both the films, had recently revealed in an interview that Salman was alway laid back while shooting for scenes, and David used to think that the product will look very dull. But somehow, on the screen, everything – from energy to vibe – just was perfect. But the case is not the same with Salman’s predecessor in the upcoming film. Varun is so high on energy that he actually ended up injuring lead actress Taapsee Pannu, while shooting for a song. The video of which she put up today.

On an episode of Koffee with Karan, Varun had revealed that how while shooting for Badlapur, he was so high on energy, that director Sriram Raghavan had to ask him to turn it down by a few notches, while doing an emotional scene. Things haven’t changed much, since then. In the video posted by Taapsee Pannu, we see that she and Varun, along with Jacqueline Fernandez are shooting for Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 song. A step involves Varun jumping, but while doing so the actor accidentally kicked Taapsee in her hand. You can see Taapsee immediately run out of frame, trembling with pain. Varun can be seen mouthing ‘Sorry’, as the video ends abruptly.

Watch Varun kicking Taapsee while shooting for Judwaa 2 here:

When your co-star gets so carried away with his dance that he ends up injuring you 😜🙈🙆🏼 @varundvn #chaltihaikya9se12 #Judwaa2 #behindthescenes A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Don’t worry guys, these sort of things are totally common while shooting for a film. I mean c’mon, this is almost nothing. Recently Kangana Ranaut injured her nose while shooting a sword fighting sequence for Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. Now, that is an accidental injury on movie sets! We are sure Taapsee must have been alright within a few minutes. Her caption also suggests that she didn’t take the injury or the cause seriously.