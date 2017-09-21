On her birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan gifts us the most adorable pics with her son Taimur!

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 37 today and she still looks just as beautiful as she looked in Refugee. The actress has had lavish birthday parties with her close friends, however, this time she decided to go low-key as she spent the day with her family at her mother’s place. While returning from her mother Babita Kapoor’s house, the paparazzi got a chance to click the gorgeous diva’s pictures.

It might be Kareena’s birthday but she has given us a gift. The paparazzi were able to click pictures of the actress with her son, Taimur, as they entered their home. Kareena made sure that the cameras got a good look at her and her precious little munchkin. One of the pictures that we have is going to be the mom-son duo’s most popular picture ever and we are calling it already.

See how Kareena and Taimur gaze into each other’s eyes here in this pic:

Check out other pictures here:

We will keep you updated if Kareena decides to go out for the night after tucking her son into the bed.

Here, we would like to point out that doting mummy, Kareena, did not stop working even when she was pregnant and instead struck a healthy balance between her personal and professional life, as she seems to be doing now. Though she did not appear in any movie, she made sure she goes on to sip some coffee and spill some tea on Koffee with Karan and walk the ramp, looking flawless at the Lakme Fashion Week. Also, throw in the mix a few advertisements. After giving birth to Taimur, and working out rigorously to bid adieu to the pregnancy bulge, she is all set to return to the big screen. She has been shooting for Rhea Kapoor-Ekta Kapoor produced Veere Di Wedding. The movie is an out-and-out chick flick and stars Swara Bhaskar alongside Kareena. The actress recently shot down reports of Taimur also having a cameo in the film, with her signature style.

We can’t wait to see Kareena back on screen again.