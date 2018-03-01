Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s condition ‘stable’ after suffering a sudden cardiac related issue

Last night we reported to you how renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi was rushed to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital after suffering major cardiac related issues. And considering it coincided on the same day when Sridevi’s mortal remains were being cremated, everyone panicked even more and sent out prayers and wishes for the director on Twitter. However, thankfully, there is nothing to worry as we have just got to an update that an angioplasty was performed on Santoshi and his condition is now stable. Yes, ANI too quoted a source confirming that he is recovering and will soon be discharged from the hospital.

Rajkumar Santoshi was among the many celebrities who had visited Sridevi’s residence to pay his last respect yesterday. The two have worked very briefly for the film Halla Bol which featured the actress in a cameo appearance. Although they were rumoured to have had a tiff about how the film was being seen as Sridevi’s comeback when it was merely a special appearance but Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor shares a good camaraderie with Rajkumar since their famous collaboration, Pukaar.

On a related note, Santoshi is well known for helming films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Ghatak (1996), Pukar (2000), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013) among many others. We wish a speedy recovery to Santoshi. Keep watching this space for more updates on this story.