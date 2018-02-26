Once upon a time Sridevi wanted to join politics just like her co-stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

Sridevi was always guarded, when it came to her early interviews. She was never a favourite with the interviewers, thanks to her monotonous answers. The actress came from a family, where her parents had all the rights to make decisions on her behalf. She would never say a word against them and would happily oblige to anything they said. Such were the values ingrained into her and she vowed to instill the same in her kids. In one of her earlier interviews, with Stardust, Sridevi had revealed why her parents have such an important position in her life and how she would continue to make the decisions for her kids. Also Read: I was named after Sridevi’s iconic character Chandni and have her to thank for a lifetime of popularity

There was a time, early in her career when Sridevi was actually keen on entering politics. Yes, this was way before Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth announced their political dreams. She wasn't firm on when she would venture but she had to get in anyhow. If you had then asked her if she knows anything about politics, she would unapologetically say that she knew nothing. The only reason why she even considered the idea was 'cos her father wanted her to. Sridevi's uncle was a MLA and her father wanted her to take the legacy forward. When asked why, she would say, "I do everything that my parents want me to. After entering the politics, I will seek advice from my father. After all, every politician has an adviser." Unfortunately, we never got to see her as a politician and she later she didn't even try to pursue her father's wish.

Sridevi had no plans of retiring from the industry. Yet she took a sabbatical after the birth of her first daughter, Janhvi. The actress was always clear that she wanted to be near her daughters, no matter what. She never missed any of their precious moments and was always there for them. She was eagerly waiting for Janhvi to make her Bollywood debut but destiny had other plans.