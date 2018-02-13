One Direction singer Harry Styles puts up his LA mansion for sale at 8 million USD

The singer-songwriter Harry Styles has put his Los Angeles home up for sale on the market According to The Independent, the ‘One Direction‘ star has put a hefty price tag of eight million USD or 5.8 million GBP on the Hill mansion. The 4,400-square-feet house boasts of beautiful views of downtown Los Angeles with the backdrop of Pacific Ocean.

The house is reported to have three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gym, a screening room, a swimming pool, and a cabana. The LA mansion has been listed by Hilton & Hyland, a Beverly Hills Real Estate Brokerage that features luxury properties across Malibu, Beverly Hills, and Los Angeles. (ALSO READ: One Direction singer Harry Styles introduces girlfriend Camille to his family)

Styles bought the house in January 2016 for the price of 6.87 million dollars or 4.97 million GBP at a discreet location of Hollywood Hills that also house stars like pop-queen Britney Spears, fellow ‘1-D’ member Niall Horan, and ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ actor Matthew Perry.