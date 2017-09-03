Only Suhana Khan can look so charming even in a basic shirt dress!

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is still a shy teenager who isn’t accustomed to media. She will take her own sweet time to get comfortable with the idea of media surrounding her 24×7. And while she normally poses for the shutterbugs on any events she attends, it’s not the case everytime. Especially when she’s out for a stroll or something. The girl is still very media shy and we can understand her concern.

But while we were busy noticing the fear on Suhana’s face, we completely forgot to mention how adorable she looked even in a basic shirt dress. The star kid kept her #OOTD extremely casual yet chic. Her checkered shirt dress is something that any girl can carry. In fact, it’s a necessity in every girl’s wardrobe.Suhana kept her day look extremely simple by pairing her shirt dress with a pair flip flops and leaving her hair loose. Also Read:‘You use too many filters’, Suhana tells father Shah Rukh Khan

Her fear for the media was very evident when she was snapped in Bandra last evening. The girl looked worried and wanted to run towards her car ASAP. In fact, her worry was so evident that she didn’t even face the camera and hurriedly sat inside her car. And after the last incident when she was mobbed by the photographers at the screening of Tubelight, her concern is pretty genuine. Also Read: 9 pics that prove Suhana Khan is quite a teenage fashionista

Shah Rukh Khan himself disclosed this during his chat with Rajeev Masand. When asked about the intense media glare on star kids, the Jab Harry Met Sejal star said, “I am okay with them getting photographed. My request is, I understand we are part of the media. I have told my kids also and my son kind of understands. I have told them to listen if photographers come stand, give the pictures and ask, ‘can I go now’. They’ll all listen to you because I have known them for 25 years. At Tubelight (screening), she didn’t come with me. She told me I am going on my own. I requested her to come with me because I am going there to meet Salman and I will pick you up. And then she had to actually call me, ‘Can you pick me up, I am stuck.’