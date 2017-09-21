Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 making video: Watch Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez go all crazy behind-the-scenes

“I am singing this song after 20 years,” says Anu Malik and begins the making video of Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 of Judwaa 2. The BTS montages of the actors learning the dance steps, interspersed with a few shouts from the director, David Dhawan, the making video of the song is as mad as it gets!

Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 debuted with a phenomenal response from the audience. The ’90s kids loved grooving to the upgraded beats, from Judwaa 2, while the new generation learned what kitsch means! While we missed Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor dearly in this new version and watched the old one once again, 2.0 maintained its own charm.

“Jackie (Jacqueline Fernandez) needs to behave herself,” quips Varun Dhawan (stepping into shoes of Salman in Judwaa 2), as the actress lurks in the background, busy with her own crazy shenanigans. We wonder how a social media junkie like her managed to not share anything from this shoot on her Snapchat and Instagram when it was happening. In the entire making video, she certainly seems to be having a gala time. At the same time, she also seems to be the most realistic and optimistic one on the sets. “I really wish we are able to recreate the magic they created 20 years ago….” the actress says in the making with a hint of doubt about her own statement on her face.

Taapsee Pannu gets a royal snub in the making video. WTF is up with that? This making video is absolutely not for any Taapsee fan. She hardly gets any screentime here. We are sure she must have done some mad, fun things BTS, but that craziness didn’t make the cut here. “Varun and Taapsee are brilliant,” says choreographer Bosco as the video moves on to Jacqueline and Varun jumping into a pool, ending the making.