Oops! Gauri Khan reveals Shweta Bachchan’s best kept secret – read tweet

Gauri Khan‘s store at Bandra is a hub for all celeb activities. Since she is friends with nearly half the industry, everyone visits her to check out her posh store and the cool stuff in it. Shah Rukh Khan too was seen there often. Guess that’s his new hangout zone. Today, Shweta Bachchan went to meet Gauri at her store and the latter revealed something we didn’t know about Amitabh Bachchan‘s darling daughter. She is a ‘talented hairstylist’ as well.

Shweta was seen getting inside Mrs Khan’s store today and within a couple of minutes, Gauri put up this tweet, announcing something we hardly knew. She wrote, “Writer… talented hairstylist…and so much more! Welcome to GKD.” Gauri has hosted a lot of celebs at her store who always have fun time chilling with her. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had been her guest who even suggested her to try her hand at art direction in films. We are pretty sure she will rock that. Then there’s also the Ittefaq cast and the director who dropped by for an intense discussion. But never did she reveal such a secret about anyone. Check it out right here…

Writer… talented hairstylist…😄 and so much more! Welcome to GKD #ShwetaBachchanNandapic.twitter.com/uqkkl3ey3l — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) December 1, 2017

Other celebs who were spotted at her store were…

One of my collectibles at #GKD. Morgan 1957 sports car buried in Assam for over 20 yrs. Exquisitely handcrafted by Tutu Dhawan. Thx Namita! pic.twitter.com/o53vvap9KZ — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) November 4, 2017

A warm welcome and a big hug. #GauriKhanDesigns was embellished with @aamir_khan … 😄 pic.twitter.com/d6M2WRasrX — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) October 16, 2017

.@aliaa08 twinning & winning with our military green line of merchandise. Giving us major fashion goals… #GauriKhanDesigns pic.twitter.com/JBxbSrcUsh — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) October 13, 2017

This one is a must watch … honest and so true … hahahha .. thank you … Ranbir ❤ pic.twitter.com/8j1fARqsIT — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) September 30, 2017

And here’s our selfie. @KajolAtUN , Will bring AbRam along to the store next time too so he can be your play date!#GauriKhanDesigns pic.twitter.com/IWVPhQl1uO — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) August 29, 2017

Thank you for visiting the #GKD store, Sanjay. Your idea of me getting into set designing/art direction has got me thinking… pic.twitter.com/WLwJw5Zf2k — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) August 25, 2017

IANS had reported, “Gauri Khan has designed her first collection of rugs, which she will launch in Paris next year. “Designed my first collection for Jaipur Rugs that I’ll be launching in Maison Objet, Paris, January 2018,” tweeted the celebrity interior designer, entrepreneur and wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Gauri also shared a photograph of herself sitting along with rural women artisans. “Hand knotted by rural women artisans using wool and silk yarn, inspired by the rustic countryside of India,” she had captioned the image.”