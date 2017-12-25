Oops! Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor ended up wearing the same Gucci shoes for the Christmas brunch – view pics

Can’t do much about such coincidences, can we? After all, who is to be blamed if both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor share mutual love for Gucci’s latest collection of Princetown leather slippers? One look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. The duo stepped out wearing similar pair of fur loafers for the annual Christmas brunch that was held at Shashi Kapoor’s house this afternoon. Although initially we were only digging Kareena’s footwear considering the beauty arrived first with her hubby Saif and baby Taimur Ali Khan. But it was only after Ranbir made his late entry that we realised that Ranbir and Bebo have actually picked on the same pair of Gucci shoes with the only difference being – Kareena picked from the women’s collection while Ranbir opted for the funky snake print from the men’s collection. PS: Just in case if you are wondering what’s the cost of this classy pair then let me tell you, it’s nothing less than Rs 70, 000!

Nevertheless, otherwise we quite approve of Ranbir and Kareena’s overall look for the annual brunch. Like, if you see, even the loafers are going so well with both their OOTD. Where Kareena paired it with her casual yet stylish denim dress. Ranbir wore it with his go-to look- a white shirt with blue denims. Here, check out all the pictures from the brunch below:

Reminds us of this interview where Kareena had once mentioned about her penchant for accessories saying, “Mainly bags and shoes but not jewelry.” She had even commented on the faux pas that usually Indian women make, “We are always trying to ape what people are wearing in the West. If someone in Hollywood wears something on the red carpet then immediately people wear it here. Why do people do that?” As she also added her style advice saying, ” I don’t follow trends but wear what’s comfortable to me. What’s comfortable you tend to look chic in that.”