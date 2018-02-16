Oops! Rakul Preet escapes wardrobe malfunction by a whisker after Sidharth Malhotra suddenly lifts her – watch video

Aiyaary released today to a rather drab response. But the actors continued promoting the film. Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet were in Delhi recently for the same and that’s where something unpleasant happened. Sidharth was performing on the Lae dooba song from the film along with Rakul Preet when the actress saved herself from a wardrobe malfunction. There’s a video which is going viral that has Rakul trying to adjust her dress so that it doesn’t reveal what it’s supposed to hide. Sidharth is to be blamed for it! (Also read: Aiyaary movie review: Manoj Bajpayee carries the film on his shoulders while Sidharth Malhotra-Neeraj Pandey play eye spy)

Sidharth was just enjoying the moment, flaunting his chemistry with Rakul in front of SRCC College crowd. He suddenly decided to lift her up and didn’t anticipate why it wasn’t a good thing to do. Rakul, too, was surprised and when he put her down, she was seen pulling her dress down. Check out the video right here…

Aiyaary’s occupancy has been really disappointing and Black Panther is to be blamed for that. The Marvel superhero film had a good buzz around it which worked in its favour tremendously. Also the fact that it is connected to Avengers Infinity Wars, made it a lucrative film to watch.