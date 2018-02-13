Oru Adaar Love teaser: If Priya Varrier’s wink impressed you, her flirty antics here will make you go bonkers – watch video

Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink in Oru Adaar Love’s song Manikya Malaraya Poovi became the latest internet sensation and made her a huge star overnight. Now the makers of the Malayalam has released the teaser of the film as a Valentine gift to us. If Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink and Roshan Abdul Rahoof’s reaction in the song had impressed you, their flirtatious behaviour will definitely remind you the high school romance. In the teaser Priya shoots a kiss by a handgun and Abdul’s swoons over her with delight. By looking at the teaser we must say, the innocence and cute chemistry between the two will be the highlight of this teenage romantic film.

Watch the teaser right here:

The teenage sensation, who became a nation crush is a first-year student studying commerce at Vimala College in Thrissur, Kerala. With such a phenomenal response, Priya thanked the audience through her Twitter account and tweeted, “Thank you guys for all the love n support… Though I can’t reply each n everyone I will try to reach out to you as best as I can… Keep showering your love.” In an recent interview, Priya also said that her dream to share the screen with Dulquer Salman. (Also Read: We know how internet’s latest crush Priya Prakash Varrier will be spending Valentine’s Day!)

Manikya Malaraya Poovi song is composed by Shaan Rahman and crooned beautifully by filmmaker and producer Vineeth Sreenivasan. The song showcases the high-school romance through some heart-melting moments. Interestingly, the film has already crossed the 10 million views on YouTube, which is indeed a huge feat. Oru Adaar Love is directed by Omar Lulu and is expected to release during Eid this year. As Priya has turned out to be huge sensation, we hope the makers will fully utilise her popularity to promote the film well. Anyway did you like the trailer? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…