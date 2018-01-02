Oscar-winning technician Resul Pookutty’s unique New Year celebration! View pics

The makers of ‘Oru Kadhai Sollattuma’ comprising of the protagonist Oscar award-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty, director Prasad Prabhakaran, and the movie’s producer Rajeev Panakal chose to celebrate the new year with the visually challenged students of ‘Victory Memorial Blind School’ in Chennai.

It must be noted that this movie is made in a way that even a visually challenged person can understand and enjoy it. Sounds are so efficiently used to narrate the story. So the team ‘Oru Kadhai Sollattuma’ chose this most novel way to celebrate this new year.

Speaking about this, director Prasad Prabhakar says, “It was such an emotional and satisfying new year celebration for us. The kind of love and genuineness that we witnessed there is hard to put it in words. The students of ‘Victory Memorial Blind school’ were amazingly talented, and there was so much to learn from them. After spending quality time with them, Resul presented the students with a brand new computer and Television for their Hostel. After watching the special cultural performances by the students of this school, Resul Pookutty, myself and Rajeev Panakal, the producer, honored the Principal and the winner of ‘Role model award’ Ms.Vijaya Kumari. I must say it was such a memorable and cherishing experience for all of us. I am sure such visually challenged people will love our movie as it is made for their understanding and enjoyment too.”

Earlier, Resul had said, “I don’t play a typical hero in this film. My real life dream, for a long time, was to record the sounds of Pooram festival live. This story is about a sound designer who intends to do that and I play that central character. The magnitude and magic of Pooram are very difficult to explain in words and more than 300 musicians play in the festival.”

(By: Surendhar MK)