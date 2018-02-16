Oscars 2018: Kumail Nanjiani, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman will be presenting awards

90th Academy Awards will be held on March 4 (IST March 5, 6:30 AM). We are extremely excited for the ceremony celebrating and honouring the best of cinema. Also, we are excited to see our desi export Priyanka Chopra walking the red carpet with the biggest of Hollywood stars. Well, like every year we will be bringing you all the updates about the Oscars. Which brings us to the news that the Academy has announced the first set of award presenters for the evening. Pakistani origin American comedian Kumail Nanjiani is one of the names revealed. Other names are Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland, Laura Dern , Jennifer Garner, Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Daniela Vega. That is quite a fiery line up!

For the past two years, Priyanka Chopra has been attending the Oscars ceremony. Being the favourite star of the host TV channel ABC, we can expect that she will turn up at the event this year as well in a dazzling outfit looking gorgeous as ever. The actress is seen headlining the hit ABC thriller Quantico and will be back with the third season of it this April. The Oscars will certainly be a good opportunity for ABC to promote the show before it premieres. Who knows she might even present an award like she did in 2016. The second list of presenters is yet to be released and we should keep our fingers crossed.

The Oscar buzz is hugely in favour of the Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy drama The Shape of Water which has bagged 13 nominations. Right behind it is Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk with eight nominations. Following it up is Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with seven nominations. Which movie are you rooting for?