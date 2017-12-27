Ouch! Ishqbaaaz Nakuul Mehta just took a major dig at Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli’s wedding outfits

Ever since we got the news that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are getting married, we have been all ears and eyes open for all the dope. The couple got married in a dreamy wedding in Tuscany, Italy with only family members and a few friends in attendance. It was as romantic and fairy-tale like as it could be. Dressed in a blush pink lehenga, Anushka was the picture of elegance and bridal radiance while Virat looked equally dapper. The dashing couple chose outfits created by master designer Sabyasachi for the wedding, engagement, mehendi and the two receptions held in Mumbai and Delhi. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look timeless as they choose indigo and grey for their Mumbai reception; watch video)

In the midst of all this, someone in a video tagged Nakuul Mehta as a distant cousin of Anushka Sharma. The Ishqbaaaz actor was amused and tweeted in the most hilarious manner. The news went viral and everyone had a good laugh at the actor's witty tweets. Now, with so much being spoken about their clothes, the actor took to Twitter and said that if Manyavar had signed him on as their brand ambassador, he would never had worn any other designer at any function. This is quite a loaded statement. We are sure that #Virushka fans will argue that they can wear whatever they feel like.

Promise to NOT wear a Sabya on

my wedding/birth day if you were to sign me as your brand ambassador @Manyavar_ 😉 — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 26, 2017

Won’t be able to make it. Shooting at Mud for the new Manyavar campaign. Apologies! https://t.co/oa7ihtBYSr — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 26, 2017

It should be noted that Manyavar also tied up with Ishqbaaaz for one of the Diwali episodes. The ad featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma went viral and everyone was swooning over the couple. Months later, it became the real thing as they married in Italy. The couple are known to be private people who do not discuss their personal lives but of late, Virat was publicly acknowledging his love for Anushka. From the Valentine's Day post to the Women's Day one, it was love all around.