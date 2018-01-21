Pad Man averting the clash with Padmaavat, Filmfare Awards nominations list: Here are the top 5 newsmakers of this week

One more week of 2018 concludes and we give you a short summary of top 5 news that kept us hooked to Bollywood. The entertainment industry continued to serve us some hot gossips and some exciting announcements and events. While we know, in the hectic schedule you must have missed these new, so just for you, we compile all the newsmaking stories from Bollywood.

Supreme court uplifts the ban on Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat was banned in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. When the producers of the film approached Supreme court for the relief, the court lifted the ban from the states and restrained other regions to issue any such things again the film. The verdict was celebrated unanimously by the entertainment industry. (Also Read: Will Pad Man benefit after avoiding the clash with Padmaavat at the box office? Here’s what our trade expert has to say)

Pad Man postponing its release date

Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man which was supposed to clash with Padmaavat at the box office on January 25, was postponed by its makers so the Padmaavat could enjoy a solo release. Akshay Kumar who shifted the release date on the request of Sanjay Leela Bhansali received praises from the industry members for its kind gesture.

Dabboo Ratnani’s star-studded calendar shoot launch

Ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s star-studded calendar launch was one of the most happening events this week. The calendar shoot featured 24 Bollywood celebs right from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan and also gen-next stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff.

Filmfare Award Nominations

The nominations list of prestigious Filmfare Awards was announced this week. While films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Secret Superstar bagged maximum nominations, snubbing of Newton and Tiger Zinda Hai once again questioned the credibility of the Awards.

Katrina Kaif’s Thugs Of Hindostan look

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently revealed her look of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s highly anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan. Her vintage look was simply a visual for her fans. The action-adventure film is scheduled to hit the screens on November 7 during the Diwali weekend.