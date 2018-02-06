Pad Man, Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Here’s how Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Entertainment is entertaining the audience through socially relevant films

Production houses and producers usually opt for stories that have the potential to earn them big bucks but Prernaa Arora‘s KriArj Entertainment, which has stepped into production only a few years ago has managed to entertain the audience not only with interesting stories but also with socially relevant plots. Their first film, Rustom, which was based on true events, not only entered the Rs 100 crore club but also helped Akshay Kumar to win a National Award in the Best Actor category.

Coming to their next film, it was Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – the social drama which dealt with the issue of sanitation. Despite being a socially relevant film, due to its interesting and engaging storyline, the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer struck a chord with the audience. In fact, the film went on to become the biggest hit of Akshay Kumar. Now, the production house is gearing up for their third venture, Pad Man, which features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. By looking at the trailers and songs, we must say the film is the deadly combination of star-power and solid content. Pad Man is based on the life of Tamil Nadu-based social activist, Arunachalam Muruganantham. The actor plays the central role in the film, who finds a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for the women in his village. (Also Read: Russia to watch Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man along with us on February 9)

KriArj has many more content driven films lined up for us this year. The first one being Anushka Sharma’s Pari, which is a supernatural thriller and has already created humongous buzz with its teasers and posters and we are expecting it, too, to be a box office winner. Apart from this, the production house will also entertain us with Parmanu: The story of Pokhran, Fanne Khan and Kedarnath – all slated to release this year.