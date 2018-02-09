Box office report: Akshay Kumar Pad Man starts on a good note; registers 35-40 per cent occupancy!

Pad Man released today and like all Akshay Kumar films, it has taken a good opening. There is something about his movies which makes his fans check it out on priority. The actor has developed a good taste for meritorious content which can not only bring in big bucks but satisfy him as an actor too. We spoke to our Trade Analyst and Editor of Super Cinema, Amul Vikas Mohan to know how the film is performing at the box office presently. Well, there’s good news!

Amul reveals, “It opened well and looks good. It opened in around 2500-2700 screens. It’s a big release and also a solo one. My early prediction is that the opening day will be anywhere between Rs 11-12 crore, given the trend we are seeing right now. It will pick up in the evening. Families tend to watch films during evening shows. As of now, the occupancy is around 35 to 40 percent” Amul is hopeful that it will only get better during the evening when families go out to watch Pad Man. (Also read: Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar bond over a sanitary pad in this funny video to promote Pad Man)

When asked if he thinks a screen count of 2750 is slightly less for a solo release like Pad Man, Amul says, “There’s also Padmaavat which is also going strong. Pad Man is a small film. It’s not a commercial film for which you need to go all out and release it in as many screens as it can. It is more of a word of mouth kind of a film. It’s a good number to come out with given that it isn’t a flashy commercial film.”

So what could be the opening weekend count? “It can go anywhere from Rs 35 to 40 crore. It can be slightly higher also. With a Rs 10 crore average every day, which can go up to Rs 12-13 crore, it can make around Rs 50-55 crore as well. It has that capability.”