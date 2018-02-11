Pad Man box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s film witnesses a significant jump, earns Rs 23.94 crore

When an actor decides to make a movie on a man who invented pads for the sake of menstrual hygiene – He already has your attention for his sheer guts to take on this tabooed subject. It’s no wonder Pad Man starring Akshay Kumar was one of the most anticipated films. Considering, R Balki was helming the project and Twinkle Khanna was debuting as a producer with this one – The movie became all the more special. After a long wait, the film finally hit theatres on February 9th. Akshay Kumar’s act as the determined yet eccentric social activist who wanted to make every women’s life better was lauded by critics, fans alike. With move garnering positive reviews, the film got off to a decent start on Day 1 as it earned Rs 10.26 crore. Reports suggested that the numbers would grow as families would go in large numbers over the weekend. Evidently, the prediction has come true as the movie has witnessed a 35% jump, It has raked in Rs 13.68 crore on Saturday. The film is being liked by women and even family audiences.

From the looks of it, we can expect a jump in Sunday numbers too considering it’s holiday and a movie meant for family. The movie is based on a real-life social activist who pioneers low-cost pads for women. The movie also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. Here’s what our Editor-in-Chief, Tushar Joshi had to say about the film – Pad Man deserves a special mention simply because it got made. A subject that’s hushed up even in urban India got a mainstream treatment by a popular actor-director team. And that itself is a reason why a film like this deserves extra attention.

Pad Man was the first film to release on the same day as India In Rusia, Ivory Coast and Iraq. On the day of the release, Akshay Kumar thanked his wife whose story the film is based on.