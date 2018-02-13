Pad Man box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar’s film witnesses a HUGE dip, collects Rs 45.92 crore

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte starrer Pad Man witnessed a huge dip on its first Monday at the box office. The biographical social drama earned Rs 5.87 crore yesterday and now stands with the total collections of Rs 45.92 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on his Twitter account, “#PadMan maintains its pace on Mon… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr, Mon 5.87 cr. Total: ₹ 45.92 cr. India biz… Overseas opening weekend: $ 2.31 million [₹ 14.84 cr].”

#PadMan maintains its pace on Mon… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr, Mon 5.87 cr. Total: ₹ 45.92 cr. India biz… Overseas opening weekend: $ 2.31 million [₹ 14.84 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 13, 2018

Due to its unconventional subject and plot, Pad Man has very limited appeal at the box office. On the other hand,the film is still facing a stiff competition from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat at the ticket window. By looking at the current scenario, we are expecting the film to cross Rs 60 crore in its opening week. Pad Man has managed to perform decently well in the overseas markets by earning Rs 14.84 crore in its first three days. (Also Read: Pad Man FAILS to beat Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Housefull 3; becomes the eleventh highest first weekend grosser of Akshay Kumar)

Talking about Pad Man, the film has received rave reviews among all the movie buffs and critics. Our editor-in-chief Tushar Joshi gave the film four stars and said, “Pad Man is quite a different story with a totally different subject and narrative. The biggest plus point of the film is its emotional connect with the central character of Laxmi. You end up not only empathising with him but also stay invested in his story till the very end. Akshay does a fantastic job of making Laxmi extremely relatable. His big speech scene in the climax showcases his growth and immense maturity as an actor.” Anyway, have you watched the film in the theaters? Did you like it? Share your thoughts in the comment below…