Pad Man postponed! Deepika Padukone makes Akshay Kumar push ahead the release of his film for the second time – here’s how

Akshay Kumar in a sweeping move pushed Pad Man to February 9, avoiding the first major clash of 2018. The film was supposed to take on Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor‘s Padmaavat on January 25. But today Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Akshay together announced that the latter’s film will release next month. The actor called it the right move saying the clash wasn’t benefiting anyone. Akshay said, “Yes, #PadMan will now release on February 09. There is no point of clashing with #Padmaavat #PadManPostpon ed.” But did you know it is not the first time Deepika made Akshay clear her way at the box office? You have to rewind to 2013 when Chennai Express was about to release. (Also read: After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone thank Akshay Kumar for averting Pad Man-Padmaavat clash)

Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbaai Dobara was also ready to take on the combined holiday of Independence Day and Eid that year for maximum gains. However, not Salman Khan but Shah Rukh Khan had his eyes set on Eid to release his big budget bonanza Chennai Express. The clash was imminent. The makers of Akshay’s movie apparently requested SRK to postpone his film but the latter is not really known to shift release dates because of clashes. Eventually, Akshay’s movie had to step down. Chennai Express had Deepika in the lead. Thus, this is the second time that the actress’ film got more precedence over Akshay’s movie.

It will only work in Pad Man’s favour we feel. It’s a movie that speaks about tabboos related to menstruation. Very rarely do such issues get portrayed on the big screen. Such subjects need to be highlighted more for it to have the desired effect.