Pad Man song Saale Sapne making: Akshay Kumar learns to make sanitary pads from Arunachalam Muruganantham – watch video

Had it not been for Padmaavat, we would have been talking about an entirely different film this Republic Day weekend. Pad Man had secured the spot earlier. But after Padmaavat got postponed to January 25, Akshay Kumar generously stepped down to let the period drama get its due despite all the chaos. But it doesn’t mean people have lost their interest in Pad Man. The film’s premise itself is enough to make people eagerly wait for it. The fact that a mainstream actor has worked in a film which shows his talking about menstruation speaks volumes about how important the film is. In fact, Akshay has done a lot of prep work for the film and one of them being to learn how to make a pad the Arunachalam Muruganantham way. The actor shared the making video of Saale sapne, a track from the film, which sees him learning the tricks from the man himself. (Also read: CBFC is being partial towards Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man, says Phullu director Abhishek Saxena)

Akshay mentions in the video he was glad that Arunachalam Muruganantham was on the sets to help him out with the process. You can see in the video that the social activist is instructing Akshay how to make the pads and how to get everything right in the process. The actor even mentions the terminology Muruganantham uses while making these pads. Check it out right here…

Like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Akshay is not concerned with the box office collections of Pad Man. “For me the biggest thing was when I saw 3-4 youngsters outside my vanity van discussing about issue on menstruation. so I think this is the biggest achievement of this film, when 3-4 males talk about issue of menstruation. It is not necessary for me to think about how much business it is going to do but every morning, when I monitor my social media, I see people are talking openly about sanitary pads and menstruation and that is I feel my film’s biggest victory.”