Pad Man V/s Padmavati – Will it be a clash of the titans at the box office?

Speculation is rife that Padmavati might be releasing with Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man on the Republic Day weekend. The film, which was scheduled to be released on December got postponed as the CBFC certification got delayed and the Karni Sena lodged protests against the inappropriate representation of Queen Padmini in the film. Later, the CBFC passed the film with a U/A certificate after a panel of historians and esteemed people from the Rajput community saw the film. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the makers are working round the clock to make sure the film releases on Republic Day. (Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat to release on January 25, clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man?)

This means it will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man, which is directed by R Balki. It is a biopic on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. The film is based on the life of the man who made sanitary napkins accessible at low cost in villages. It is a relevant film with a social message. The producers of Pad Man are clueless about Padmavati coming on the screens on the same day. Prerna Arora told PTI, “I am clueless what is happening… with clash. I have no idea about it. Even we have heard about it. All we know is ‘Padman’ is releasing on January 25. Akshay announced it officially. Padmavati is a very important film. It’s a beautiful film and it should release soon. I am also looking forward to see it. It depends on Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions to decide on the date.”

Padmavati, which is now named as Padmavat is a hugely anticipated film. The trailer got a phenomenal response. While reports suggest that it might even come with Pari on February 9, people are damn curious about the release date. Do you feel it is a good move to release both the films on the same day? Would you watch Pad Man and Padmavati together on same weekend? Take our poll and let us know…