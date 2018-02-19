Pad Man worldwide box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar’s film collects Rs 121 crore

Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man has underperformed at the worldwide box office. Though the film will not enter the Rs 100 crore club in the domestic market but has managed to achieve this feat at the global box office. The social biographical drama has managed to hold well at the ticket window but on the lower side. In 10 days, the film has grossed Rs 92 crore (nett Rs 71.90 crore) and Rs 29 crore in the international markets. Pad Man now stands with the total collections of Rs 121 crore at the global box office.

#Padman 10-days WW BO:#IND : Nett – ₹ 71.90 cr Gross – ₹ 92 cr. Overseas: Gross – ₹ 29 cr. [US$ 4.50 M] Total – ₹ 121 cr.@akshaykumar — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 19, 2018

Despite receiving positive reviews and having a superstar like Akshay Kumar, the film performed below expectations due to its unconventional and unusual plot. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in key roles with a cameo of Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by R Balki, who previously helmed films like Ki And Ka, Shamitabh, Paa and Cheeni Kum. (Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut; meet the upcoming warriors of Bollywood)

The film has received positive reviews unanimously especially for its direction and star performances. Our editior-in-chief and critic Tushar Joshi gave four stars to the film and said, “Pad Man is quite a different story with a totally different subject and narrative. The biggest plus point of the film is its emotional connect with the central character of Laxmi. You end up not only empathising with him but also stay invested in his story till the very end. Akshay does a fantastic job of making Laxmi extremely relatable. His big speech scene in the climax showcases his growth and immense maturity as an actor.” Anyway, what do you think will be the lifetime business of Pad Man? Share your thoughts in the comment below…