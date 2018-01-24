Padmaavat and Pad Man clash with their special screenings on the same night

While the entire country was busy praising Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s stupendous performances in Padmaavat last night, Akshay Kumar was secretly gathering wishes and compliments for Padman from the people who matter him the most. If Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the makers of Padmaavat hosted their movie’s screening last night, Akshay Kumar too followed their footsteps. The Rustom star was also seen attending a special screening of his next release Padman with Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav and we wonder if it was intentional. But then again, Padman was earlier supposed to release on January 25 with Padmaavat so there are chances that Aki has already planned a special screening for his family members. And he didn’t find it necessary to even push the screening ahead. Also Read: Padmavat vs Padman: Amitabh Bachchan has an interesting take on the Republic Day clash

Akshay Kumar arrived with wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav for Padman's movie screening and was later joined by his mother-in-law, Dimple Kapadia. We wonder if little Nitara was tucked away to sleep as rest of her family enjoyed the movie. Akshay and Twinkle were all smiles as they greeted the paparazzi with a happy face while entering the screening venue. Guess the actor has already predicted the success of his movie and there's nothing that can stop him from flaunting his smile. So though Akshay averted the clash with Padmaavat by pushing his film's release a bit ahead, they had to lock horns somewhere. If not at the box office, the movie had to clash on their screening night. We earlier doubted if Sanjay would invite Akshay and his family for the special screening of Padmaavat but the actor already had some plans and that could be a reason why he couldn't make it. Nonetheless, as Ranveer and Shahid enjoyed watching their stellar performances with their closed ones, Akshay too was busy getting the same reaction.

Akshay Kumar’s darling son, Aarav also accompanied the actor and we bet he was in awe of his father after watching Padman last night. Aarav is definitely growing up to be a handsome boy and we wonder if he’s a witty as his parents. Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer Padman will hit the screens next week with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary. Let’s wait and watch to see who wins that box office race.