Padmaavat, Baahubali 2, Dangal: 7 films which entered the coveted Rs 300 crore club

There was a time when entering Rs 100 crore club was one of the biggest achievements and a milestone for any film. But in the last few years, we have witnessed films setting such benchmarks at the ticket windows, which not only gave them an All Time Blockbuster status, but also raised the bar for other biggies. Till now, seven Indian films have entered the coveted Rs 300 crore club, which goes on to prove that if the audience loves your content, your film will definitely shine bright at the box office. So let’s check out the list…

Baahubali 2 – Rs 511 crore

Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? This was the question that the nation sought answers to after the first part released, and the curiosity for the second installment – Baahubali 2 increased to an epic level. Featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty in pivotal roles, the magnum opus started shattering box office records right from its opening day. Apart from becoming the fastest entrant into Rs 300 crore club, SS Rajamouli’s film also inaugurated the Rs 400 and Rs 500 crore clubs. (Also Read: Dangal, Baahubali 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Here are Bollywood’s top worldwide grossers of all time)

Dangal – Rs 387.39 crore

Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama opened to a good response, but due to the extreme positive word of mouth Dangal became the dark horse at the ticket windows. Considering a Bollywood film, Dangal is still the highest grossing film till date.

PK – Rs 340.80 crore

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan inaugurated the Rs 300 crore club at the box office with Rajkumar Hirani’s PK. Despite being embroiled in controversy due to its content, the satirical sci-fi comedy received a huge thumbs up from the audience making it the biggest blockbuster of that year.

Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 339.50 crore

Salman Khan’s last release of 2017 – Tiger Zinda Hai was expected to roar at the box office and it did so in great style. The deadly combination of high octane stunts and Salman Khan’s swag turned out to be a huge treat for the fans. Apart from setting new milestones at the box office, Tiger Zinda Hai also went on to become Salman’s highest grosser till date.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs 320.34 crore

After the super success of Ek Tha Tiger, director Kabir Khan and Salman Khan came together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The cross-border social drama not only receive huge praises for Salman Khan’s innocent act, but also for its amazing direction and great story.

Sultan – Rs 300.50 crore

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan created a humongous buzz right from its first poster. The film had every ingredient of becoming a commercial success along with the superstardom of Salman Khan. Right from its emotional and relevant content to its super-hit music, Sultan turned out to be a great Eid treat for all the movie buffs.

Padmaavat – Rs 300 crore

The latest entrant to this club is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The period drama achieved the feat in 50 days and might overtake lifetime business of Sultan in the coming days.