Padmaavat beats Bajirao Mastani to become Ranveer Singh’s highest first week grosser

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat continues to achieve new milestones at the domestic box office. The magnum opus which collected Rs 166.50 crore in its extended opening week has beaten Bajirao Mastani (Rs 98.40 crore) to become the highest first week grosser of Ranveer Singh. In fact, the costume has also achieved the similar feat director SLB as well. Since there is no release today, Padmaavat will continue to dominate the box office and will enter the Rs 200 crore. It will also become the first 200 crore film for director Bhansali and actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid, while for Deepika Padukone it’ll be her third film to achieve this feat after Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Made on the whopping budget of Rs 180 crore including promotion and advertising, the makers, later on, spent Rs 20 crore to convert the film into IMAX and 3D formats. The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. Padmaavat marks the third collaboration between director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after Bajirao Mastani and Ram-Leela. (Also Read: Padmaavat box office collection day 7: Ranveer – Deepika – Shahid’s film enters the Rs 300 crore club at the worldwide market)

Padmaavat, which is produced under the banners of Viacom 18 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka. Despite not releasing in the key states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Padmaavat has set new benchmarks at the box office. The makers of the film have already recovered a good amount of chunk by selling satellite, streaming and audio rights. The magnum opus is based on 16th-century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s Padmavat.