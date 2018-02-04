Padmaavat beats Bajrangi Bhaijaan but cannot tower over Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in North America

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is winning hearts and the box office with great fervour. It is a clean hit in India but the response abroad has been overwhelming. The best is in the US where people have adored the film, especially Deepika Padukone as the lovely Rani Sa. Well, the film has successfully beaten the Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan to become the third most successful Hindi film in the territory. This now comes after Aamir Khan’s Dangal and PK. However, the king of the box office is SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a mammoth hit. Check out the figures tweeted by trade expert Ramesh Bala…(Also Read: Padmaavat box office collection day 10: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic mints 193.5 crore (nett) in Indian market)

The Big Daddy of All-Indian Movies @ the North American Box office is #Baahubali2 – It did $20.5 Million.. https://t.co/1F8jRh1x24 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 4, 2018

The film faced flak for reported bad projection of Rajputs. However, it was not the case. Shahid Kapoor told Bollywood Life in an interview, "Throughout the making of the film the feeling was that because I was playing Maharawal Ratan Singh and I knew how he had been and who he is in the film and how Deepika's character was being interpreted, my feeling always was that, 'Please see the film, we have done it for you, it is all about you and it is all about glorifying everything that you stand for.' I still feel that. Has there been anybody who has walked out of the theatre and said anything negative? It answers everything. You cannot stop people from giving their perspective. Everybody's senses were heightened because so much has been spoken that everybody will be looking at it with and seeing it in major detail. Everybody has walked out saying that they feel so proud of seeing this legendary sacrifice."