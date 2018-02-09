Padmaavat BEATS Salman Khan’s Kick to become ninth highest grosser of all time

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat continues to shatter records at the box office. The costume drama has raked in Rs 236 crore in two weeks at the ticket window. With this total, the film has surpassed the lifetime business of Salman Khan’s Kick 233 crore and has now become the ninth highest grosser of all time.

Here’s the list of top 10 grossers of all time:

Baahubali 2 – Rs 511 crore

Dangal – Rs 387.39 crore

PK – Rs 340 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 339.08 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs 320.34 crore

Sultan – Rs 300.50 crore

Dhoom 3 – Rs 284 crore

Krrish 3 – Rs 240 crore

Padmaavat – Rs 236* crore

Kick – Rs 233 crore

Since Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte’s Pad Man has released today, Padmaavat will slow down its pace at the box office, though it will cross the business of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 by today or tomorrow to grab the eighth position in the list. Padmaavat, which is produced under the banners of Viacom 18 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka. Despite not releasing in the key states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Padmaavat has set new benchmarks at the box office. (Also Read: Padmaavat box office collection day 15: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s film is a SUPERHIT, earns Rs 236 crore)

The makers of the film have already recovered a good amount of chunk by selling satellite, streaming and audio rights. Made on the whopping budget of Rs 180 crore including promotion and advertising, the makers, later on, spent Rs 20 crore to convert the film into IMAX and 3D formats. The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. Padmaavat marks the third collaboration between director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after Bajirao Mastani and Ram-Leela.