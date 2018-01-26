Padmaavat becomes Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone highest opener as a jodi

Padmaavat has started making money at the box office and the first day collections prove that it was the most eagerly awaited film of 2018. Despite so many protests and so much violence, the film has managed to earn Rs 19 crore at the box office on day 1. It has also become Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s highest first day numbers in terms of the movies that they have done together. Their previous two films have been blockbusters Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. But it was Padmaavat which gave them their biggest opener by earning Rs 19 crore on day 1. (Also read: Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat fails to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year to become her biggest opener)

Ram Leela released in 2013 and became an instant hit. It earned Rs 16 crore on its opening day. Bhansali’s interpretation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo Juliet which was dark, brooding, passionate and extremely entertaining. No wonder that the film got big numbers at the box office. Next was Bajirao Mastani which released in 2015 and created history. By history we don’t mean in terms of box office collections alone. Perhaps for the first time, a film clashed with a Shah Rukh Khan extravaganza like Dilwale and managed to not only make good money but eventually defeat it too. Ranveer Singh has thus become the wonder boy of Bollywood who has the calibre to topple even the Khans. On its first day, the film earned Rs 12.80 crore. The clash made the film earn lesser than Ram Leela or else it would have managed big numbers too. Thus Padmaavat became the jodi’s biggest opener ever!

Padmaavat’s earnings will only get better in the coming days because it’s a long weekend. For two weeks, it hardly has any competition, which means increase in income. Hopefully, it will become the first blockbuster of 2018.