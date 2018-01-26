Padmaavat box office collection day 1: Deepika-Ranveer-Shahid’s film gets a FABULOUS start overseas

Padmaavat has already started taking gigantic steps towards being a blockbuster. While we are still waiting for the domestic collections of day 1, the overseas numbers have made us believe that it will give 2018 the right push towards being a cash rich one. Bollywood badly needs it after a disastrous 2017. Padmaavat has earned a humungous amount from three areas overseas namely Australia, New Zealand and UK.

Taran Adarsh, Trade Analyst, exalted on Twitter saying, “#Padmaavat takes a FANTABULOUS START in key international markets on Thu… AUSTRALIA: A$ 367,984 [₹ 1.88 cr] NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 64,265 [₹ 29.99 lakhs] UK [preview screenings]: £ 97,604 [₹ 88.08 lakhs] @Rentrak.” You can see that the numbers are really massive. This will only add to Padmaavat’s treasure which is poised to make a lot of money. We already told you that early estimates hint that the film will earn somewhere near Rs 18-20 crore on opening day and that’s a big number for a film which didn’t get a release at key areas across India. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and in certain places in Goa, the film was not released owing to protests and violence. But still the film managed to score a good figure. That shows when it is a good film, you can hardly keep it away from attaining glory. (Also read: Padmaavat row: Political leader Kunwar Surajpal Singh Ammu detained for announcing Rs 10 crore bounty on Deepika Padukone)

#Padmaavat takes a FANTABULOUS START in key international markets on Thu…

AUSTRALIA: A$ 367,984 [₹ 1.88 cr]

NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 64,265 [₹ 29.99 lakhs]

UK [preview screenings]: £ 97,604 [₹ 88.08 lakhs]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2018

Padmaavat is expected to show much better trending today and tomorrow as it is a long weekend. The film needs all the support it can get.