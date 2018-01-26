Padmaavat box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s film becomes the highest opener of 2018, earns Rs 24 crore

Padmaavat is supposed to get a fantastic opening which will set the tune right for the rest of year. It’s because January is the first month and when the start is good, the end tends to be good. We all believe that. Yes, 2017 proved to be an exception because despite having two hits like Kaabil and Raees early on, the year turned out to be a disappointment. But Padmaavat will definitely make it count as it has already taken the first bright step towards it. The opening day figures are in and as expected, they are simply fab! Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor‘s film earned Rs 19 crore on day 1 making it the highest opener of 2018.

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh revealed the news saying, “Despite non-screening in few states and protests/disturbances, # Padmaavat fares VERY WELL on Day 1… Had it been a peaceful/smooth all-India release, the biz would’ve touched ₹ 28 / ₹ 30 cr… Wed [limited preview screenings] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr. Total: ₹ 24 cr. India biz.” As you can see, after a brilliant Rs 5 crore paid preview earnings, the film has managed to score even better numbers on the first day. It is also really heartening to see the film earn so much despite widespread protests. Many key states have not let the film to release fearing it will lead to law and order situation. Yesterday was a day of chaos when Karni Sena held the country on ransom for a mere movie. They didn’t even watch the film and yet deduced that it shows their queen in poor light. Padmaavat still managed to emerge victorious in all this. Check out the latest numbers right here…

Padmaavat will have a clear run in the next two weeks as there isn’t anything big releasing. But from February 9, it will start facing opposition as Pad Man and Aiyaary both will release. By then the film will have earned enough to keep the momentum going. It’s a film which will grow on you each day and thus, will last longer at the box office.