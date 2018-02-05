Padmaavat box office collection day 10 early estimates: Ranveer – Deepika – Shahid’s film collects staggering Rs 211 crore in domestic market

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmaavat continued to rule the box office in its second weekend at the domestic market. Since there was no big release, the magnum opus remained the first choice for the moviegoers. Padmaavat witnessed solid growth on its second Sunday and crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the ticket window. As per the early estimates, the film raked in Rs 18.50 crore yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 211 crore. The collections in the weekdays will give us a better idea of its lifetime business at the box office.

Talking about the milestones, Padmaavat has already become the highest grosser of actors Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Talking about Deepika Padukone, the costume drama has now beaten the lifetime business of Happy New Year (Rs 205 crore) and has become her second biggest grosser after Chennai Express. Since Pad Man is arriving the screens this Friday, it’ll be interesting to see how Padmaavat will perform after that. (Also Read: Exclusive! Ranveer Singh records his biggest blockbuster with Padmaavat, calls this success incredibly special)

Produced under the banners of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Anupriya Goenka and Raza Murad in key roles. Made on the whopping budget of Rs 180 crore including promotion and advertising, the makers, later on, spent Rs 20 crore to convert the film into IMAX and 3D formats. The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. Despite not releasing in the key states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Padmaavat has set new benchmarks at the box office. We are expecting Padmaavat to achieve the Rs 250 crore mark soon at the ticket window. Do you think the same? Share your the thoughts in the comment below…