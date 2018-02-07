Padmaavat box office collection day 13 early estimates: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film rakes in Rs 225.50 crore

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat continued to remain steady in its second weekend at the box office. As per the early estimates, the costume drama raked in Rs 6 crore yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 225.50 crore. The Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat will face a big screen crunch at the box office since Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man is arriving this Friday. The film has already become the highest grosser of Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor along with director SLB. On the other hand, it will cross the lifetime business of Chennai Express today to become Deepika Padukone’s highest grosser of all time.

The magnum opus has already crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is now racing towards the Rs 450 crore. The film, which is produced under the banners of Viacom 18 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka. The makers of the film have already recovered good amount of chunk by selling satellite, streaming and audio rights. The costume drama has received praises from critics and audience for direction, cinematography and star performances. Out of the complete star cast, Ranveer Singh grabbed the lime-light and stole the show in the film. Our film critic Urmimala Banerjee gave the film four stars and said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is a visual delight and thoroughly entertaining fare, courtesy the epic performance by Ranveer Singh.” (Also Read: Here’s the real reason why Ranveer – Shahid might not come together to celebrate Padmaavat’s success)

The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. Despite not releasing in the key states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Padmaavat has set new benchmarks at the box office. We are expecting Padmaavat to achieve the Rs 250 crore mark soon at the ticket window. Do you think the same? Share your the thoughts in the comment below…