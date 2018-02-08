Padmaavat box office collection day 14: Ranveer – Deepika – Shahid’s film continues to remain steady, collects Rs 231 crore

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat continues its dream run at the box office. The magnum opus has managed to remain steady in its second week and raked in Rs 5.50 crore yesterday. The costume drama currently stands with the grand total of Rs 231 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official collections on his Twitter account, “#Padmaavat continues to score… [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr, Sun 20 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6 cr, Wed 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 231 cr. India biz.”

Before the release, the film faced many criticism and backlashes from a fringe group, in fact, the makers had to postpone the release because of protests. The costume drama has received praises from critics and audience for direction, cinematography and star performances. Out of the complete star cast, Ranveer Singh grabbed the limelight and stole the show in the film. Our film critic Urmimala Banerjee gave the film four stars and said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is a visual delight and thoroughly entertaining fare, courtesy the epic performance by Ranveer Singh.” (Also Read: Ranveer Singh goes Baaaaaap after watching Anushka Sharma’s Pari teaser)

Produced under the banners of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Anupriya Goenka and Raza Murad in key roles. Made on the whopping budget of Rs 180 crore including promotion and advertising, the makers, later on, spent Rs 20 crore to convert the film into IMAX and 3D formats. The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. Despite not releasing in the key states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Padmaavat has set new benchmarks at the box office. We are expecting Padmaavat to achieve the Rs 250 crore mark soon at the ticket window. Do you think the same? Share your the thoughts in the comment below…